Father of three daughters turns up dead with bullet, torture wounds

KARACHI: A mutilated body of one man has turned up on Wednesday in Memon Goth Area which the police say suffered multiple wounds including that of a bullet, ARY News reported.

According to the post mortem report of the body of one Nasir Hussain, who worked as a real estate dealer in the Gulshan e Iqbal area of Karachi’s East district, he conceded a bullet wound which hit his chest and travelled all the way out of his abdomen.

Another major wound is of hand fracture which his post mortem report suggest transpired due to physical assault and torture.

According to the police the deceased Nasir Hussain, father to three daughters, was kidnapped from a different place earlier yesterday after which he was killed and dumped in Memon Goth.

Hussain’s family had lodged a complaint wihth Badia Police Station that he did not return home after he had left a day ago.

Police have returned the body after legal protocols to the bereaved family.

Separately earlier today, at least one person was killed and three others injured after police opened fire on a vehicle in Faisalabad, claiming that it did not stop on a check-point.

According to police, a patrolling team indicated a vehicle to stop during snap checking, however, the driver tried to race away from the cops.

The cops opened fire on the vehicle, killing one person and injuring three others. “The victim is identified as Waqas, who is a resident of Samandri area of the city,” they said.

The police claimed that Waqas and others in the vehicles had consumed alcohol.

The body and injured were shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively.

