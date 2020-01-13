Father demands to remove probe officer in Intezar murder case

KARACHI: Expressing his complete dismay over the ongoing investigation process, the father of Intezar Ahmed, who was killed at the hands of Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) officials under mysterious circumstances, demanded to change the officer probing the case, ARY NEWS reported.

Addressing a presser along with his lawyer Salahuddin on the second death anniversary of his son, Ishtiaq Ahmed said that he had no confidence on the incumbent investigation officer in the case and demanded to replace him.

“I have officially made this request with the SSP South to replace the incumbent officer with some decorated and unbiased officer,” he said.

He further claimed that the prosecutor general in the case was also not cooperating with them. “If justice is not dispensed in our case then we will be forced to move the high court over the matter,” he said.

Blaming the police officials of their involvement in the case, the father said that accidentally one or two bullets are fired but in their case, 18 bullets were fired at their son.

On 02 March 2018, Just a day after releasing video message on social media, the lone eyewitness to the murder of 19-year-old Intezar, Madiha Kayani, on Thursday retracted her statement of a “pre-planned murder”.

She withdrew her statement after appearing before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) at Central Police Office here.

It was the fifth meeting of JIT chaired under the chairmanship of Additional IG CTD Dr Sanaullah Abbasi, the officials had summoned Intezar’s father Ishtiaq Ahmed, friend Kazim Shah, Uncle of former classmate Mahrukh and Madiha Kayani for a questioning session.

During the session, Kayani withdrew her statement made in the video message, wherein she described the teenager’s murder as “pre-planned” and claimed to have recognized one of the key characters behind the killing.

According to sources, the eyewitness claimed that she made the video statement under duress.

