Motorway Gang-rape case: prime suspect’s father claims he handed him to police

LAHORE: Marking a striking turn of events in high-profile Motorway gang-rape case, the father of prime Suspect Abid Malhi has invalidated on Tuesday police’s statement, following the yesterday arrest and said he handed him over to the police instead, ARY News reported.

The Punjab Police said yesterday that it arrested Abid Malhi, the main suspect in the case by conducting a raid at Manga Mandi, located some 111 kilometres away from Faisalabad.

Sources inside police told ARY News that the police conducted a raid at Tandlianwala Tehsil of Faisalabad to arrest the key suspect in the motorway rape case but Malhi managed to escape from the scene moments before the police party reached there.

Later, acting on the information about the presence of Malhi at his relative’s house in Manga Mandi, the Punjab police conducted a raid at the house and apprehend the prime suspect in the motorway rape case.

However, refuting the tall claims by the police in the media, his father said that he called on police after his son expressed his wish to visit him at their Manga Mandi house yesterday.

The father, as opposed to how the police explained the arrest, claimed that in the presence of a local named Khalid Butt, he handed Abid Malhi over to the police himself.

According to the latest from police, Malhi has been shifted to Lahore for interrogation in the case wherein he has made important revelations on how the incident transpired.

