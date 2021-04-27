Web Analytics
Father, sons sell bleach labelled as ‘cure for Covid-19’

FLORIDA: In a bid to make more money, a man and his three sons allegedly peddled over $1 million of industrial-grade bleach as a ‘COVID-19 cure’ in Florida.

According to the details, Mark Grenon, 62, and his three sons Jonathan, Jordan, and Joseph were fraudulent marketing and selling bleach as a cure for coronavirus, cancer, autism, and other medical conditions.

The reports claimed that the father and sons earned more than $1 million after selling thousands of bottles under the ‘Genesis II Church of Health and Healing’, a campaign that was created by the family.

The family manufactured, promoted, and sold a product they named “Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS).

MMS is a chemical solution containing sodium chloride and water which, when ingested orally, became chlorine dioxide, a powerful bleach typically used for industrial water treatment or bleaching textiles, pulp, and paper, the Mirror reported.

After receiving several complaints, the authorities conducted a raid at their house and seized dozens of drums containing nearly 10,000lb of sodium chlorite powder and thousands of bottles of MMS.

Later, a federal grand jury in Miami indicted Mark Grenon and his three sons for fraudulently marketing and selling a toxic industrial bleach as a supposed cure for Covid-19.

