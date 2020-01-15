WATCH: Father mistakenly puts son on moving conveyor belt

A father hurriedly placing articles of his luggage at the train’s scanning machine, got so much involved in the process that he mistakenly placed his young son on the belt of the x-ray machine.

The incident occurred in China where a parent, known by his surname Huang, picked up his three-year-old child and put him onto the conveyor belt in a scramble after mistaking the boy for his luggage.

He, was, however, quick to retract to his mistake as he pulled him off from the machine’s belt as onlookers and security men diverted his attention towards it.

The incident involving a father took place on the morning of Sunday in the Guigang High-speed Train Station in the southern province of Guangxi, according to local media reports.

Huang said he was taking his child to Guangzhou to reunite with his wife and celebrate the traditional festival.

He said he was trying to rush through the security screening and failed to pay attention to what he was holding. He explained that he was running late for the train.

Chinese police have urged parents to take extra care of their children while going through security checks during the yearly travel rush.

