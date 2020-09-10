Father and son drown in Indus while moving to safer place

GHOTKI/LARKANA: A father and his son drowned in Indus while shifting to a safer place during flooding in the river, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Ghulam Nabi and Barkat Sundrani were drowned in katcha area of Ghotki while moving to safer place after flooding in the river.

A search was launched after the incident but the father and son duo could not be traced after several hours of the search effort, local people said.

A large portion of Katcha area in Larkana district has submerged after high flood in Indus river. The river water level is surging continuously, causing erosion to Mangli Bund. Floodwater has swept away around 200 feet portion of the protective dyke.

Surging water level in river has caused panic to the people living in katcha area, while the government machinery yet to be seen functioning in the area, reports said.

Dozens of villages in katcha area have drowned under the water, while the land link of several villages has been disrupted due to rising water level in river.

Moreover, repair work at Moria Loop Bund near Naudero yet to be completed. The flood water has damaged standing sesame and sorghum crops in katcha area.

