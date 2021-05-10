Father-son duo arrested for allegedly raping woman in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The police forces have arrested two suspects who allegedly subjected a woman to rape in a taxi in Islamabad when she was returning from office to home, ARY News reported on Monday.

The suspects were father and son who allegedly raped a woman in a taxi besides snatching her jewellery and mobile phone during the crime. According to police, the officials of Sahala police station nabbed the rape suspects who belong to Rawalpindi.

It emerged that the suspects were also involved in various crimes including rape, dacoity, abduction and others. The police department commenced a thorough probe after arrested the accused.

Earlier in April, a young man had been allegedly sexually assaulted by six people at gunpoint in Punjab’s Pakpattan district and a case was registered on the complaint of the victim’s family.

The rape victim’s father had registered a complaint at the local police station under the sections of rape, serious threats to life, ATA and others.

The First Information Report (FIR) stated that six men had raped his son and filmed a video of their crime.

