Father and son make their own Lamborghini with 3D printer

A father-son duo from the United States have built their own 3D-printed Lamborghini which otherwise costs $400,000.

Sterling Backus and his 11-year-old son Xander from Erie, Colorado have been working on their own full-size, working model of an Italian supercar since a year which is now taking shape.

One day, the boy asked his father if it was possible to build a Lamborghini Aventador with 3D-printing technology.

Sterling, a physicist, put his scientific expertise to a practical purpose for this project.

The car isn’t a proper Lamborghini but it uses a few authentic Lamborghini parts he mostly picked up used. It used a Corvette V8 engine and various parts obtained from a junkyard, with around $20,000 being spent on it so far.

The duo went on a test drive in their new car. Sterling has plans to drive the car to schools with his son to teach kids about STEM.

