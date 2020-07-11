Father turns out to be ‘killer’ of minor boy in Kasur

KASUR: Police on Saturday claim to have resolved the mystery surrounding the murder of a three-year-old boy as his own father turns out to be the “killer” in Kasur, Punjab, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the minor boy, Shaban, was found dead few hours after he went missing from outside his house in Bharat Shah Village.

Shaban’s father approached the police station and lodged an FIR into the murder. Acting on the report, the police launched investigations into the murder from different angles.

The police took the minor boy’s father into custody over suspicion. During the initial investigations, his father confessed to his crime.

The police were investigating the suspect to ascertain the exact cause behind the murder.

Earlier on June 27, a man who had allegedly killed his three children in Rawalpindi’s Dera Muslim village was arrested from Sukkur.

According to details, Railway police Sukkur had conducted a raid at Pakistan Express and arrested the suspect from Rohri station. SSP Railway had said that he had been trying to flee to Karachi. The police had registered a case against the accused and had begun an investigation.

At least three children had been found dead on Friday after being locked in a trunk allegedly by their father apparently to punish his wife who had gone back to her parents’ house.

