Feeding toddlers can prove to be a difficult task, especially when the baby’s mother is not around. A father from Wuyuan County of Jiangxi province, China was having trouble feeding his child in the absence of his wife. So, he used technology that worked like a charm.

The crafty man used a smart tablet in which he opened a picture of his wife and placed it in front of his face using transparent tape.

It can be seen in the video, which has now gone viral on social media, that the Chinese father taped a tablet on his face and opened a picture of his wife on the device before feeding his child.

The man then holds the bottle of milk and feeds it to his daughter who believes it is her mother indeed. The child quietly drinks the milk while looking at the picture of her mother on the tablet.

It may be noted that this is not the first time that a baby’s refusal to not take milk from anybody else but the mother has turned a father to take desperate measures.

