Father’s Day: Celebs pay and receive heartwarming tributes

Sunday, June 20, marked International Father’s Day, a day reserved to specially honor one’s father or father figure.

While we believe that one day will never be enough to express our love for our fathers and father figures, we also think that having that one special day where we can go the extra mile for them is extremely important. It’s the least we can do!

Naturally, social media has been flooded with honorary messages and tributes to fathers across the globe – everyone seems to have pulled out all stops this year for their dads, and we love to see it!

Much the same way, our celebs also turned to social media to pen down loving messages for their fathers, with some receiving them from their own kids.

Anoushey Ashraf took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with her father among mountains, writing, “Happy Father’s Day to this legend!!! Traveler. Reader. Sports enthusiast. Fashion ‘icon’. Comedian. The life of the party.”

Hira Mani, wife to comedian Mani, also turned to Instagram to share a special video with the caption, “Happy fathers day to you!!! Baap bohat piyari naimat hai uska bhe dil hai usko bhe samjho (Fathers are a great blessing. Understand them, they also have a heart).”

The singer turned actor Junaid Khan shared pictures of himself with his kids, and one of himself with his father, saying, “Having a father like mine has always been one of my biggest strengths. So much to learn from him and when I apply that exact same learning as a father I realize how blessed I am to have him.”

Singer Ali Sethi, son of journalist Najam Sethi, penned a sweet message for his dad. “Happy Father’s Day to @sethi.najam — who apparently saw my long fingers when I was born and declared (happily) that I would be an artist. Thank you for being a kindhearted radical, our simultaneous safe space and instigator.”

Actor Imran Abbas shared a collage of his picture next to his dad’s, highlighting the two’s striking similarities. “Papa! You’ve left a void in my heart that can’t be filled till we meet again. Happy Father’s Day,” he wrote.

Renowned singer Ali Zafar shared a collage of pictures with his father and his own son Azaan Zafar. “Never be distracted by what who says. Everything will fizzle out. Only the art will remain. Just keep doing your work.” One of my first lessons by a great father, professor of art and design. Muhammad ZafarUllah. Passed on the same to my son Azaan Zafar.”

“Never be distracted by what who says. Everything will fizzle out. Only the art will remain. Just keep doing your work.” One of my first lessons by a great father, professor of art and design…. Muhammad ZafarUllah. Passed on the same to my son Azaan Zafar. #HappyFathersDay2021 pic.twitter.com/FRcaP2HTQJ — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) June 20, 2021

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram also shared a loving tribute to his father, Mohsin Ikram. “Don’t need a special day to tell you how much I love you, every day is Father’s Day for me. You are my superhero, my best friend, and my troubleshooter!” he said.

Cricketer Mohammad Amir was honored for being a great dad by his wife, the mother of his two kids, on behalf of his children. “Happy father’s day to the world’s best baba. May the love between u 3 only grow stronger INSHALLAH,” she wrote.

Model Sunita Marshall shared a series of pictures of her husband, Hassan Ahmed, with their kids, writing, ” have no words to describe how good of a father you’ve been.”

Fahad Mustafa was also specially honored by his wife, Sana Fahad, who wrote a sweet message for him. “Any man can be a father but it takes a special man to be a DAD happy father’s day to the best father.”

Fakhr-e-Alam turned to Twitter to share a throwback picture with his father, writing, “Thank you Dad for everything in life… Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers out there.”

Thank you Dad for everything in life… Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers out there….. #HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/NHTqTFViw8 — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) June 20, 2021

Actor Faysal Qureshi kept it simple with a picture from yesteryears with his dad. “Missing you pappa,” he wrote.

