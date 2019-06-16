Father’s Day being celebrated around the world today

KARACHI: Like other parts of the globe, International Father’s Day is being celebrated in Pakistan to pay tribute to the unconditional love and support he provides to the whole family especially his children.

Several programmes have been scheduled to pay homage to the great person for his unconditional love and support.

Fathers are not articulate enough when it comes to expressing the inner deep feelings, unlike mothers. They mostly remain invisible in daytime, allowing mothers to rule and return to the home in the night when darkness prevails with their real and unspeakable power.

Albeit, they love to express their feelings but more often they could not give tongue to it. To pay respect to fathers and appreciate their hardship for the entire family, the father’s day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June each year.

The objective of the day is to recognize the contribution and services of fathers for their children. It honours fathers for their relentless dedication for their families, and celebrates fatherhood and paternal bonds.

On this day, every child gets a turn to tell a father about his importance by sending special messages to them. Indeed, he deserves a big thank for the never-ending support to family.

The event was first observed in the year 1910 in the United States, based on an idea endorsed by Sorona Smart Dodd from Spokane, Washington, who wanted to pay respect to her father.

