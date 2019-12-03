Father’s health critical, no improvements thus far: Hussain Nawaz

LONDON: Son of the former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Hussain Nawaz talking to the media on Tuesday said that his father’s health was as yet, critical.

Hussain Nawaz said that his ailing father’s health has not improved since his arrival in London on November 19.

“Nawaz Sharif’s health is as it was prior, no signs of betterment or recovery have been visible thus far, Dr Adnan has stated facts about my father’s condition,” said Hussain Nawaz.

Upon further inquiries about Nawaz Sharif’s health, Hussain said that he was not a doctor and the questions would be answered in a better way by the former premier’s personal physician.

He also owed to the fact the he knew nothing about an alleged dip in Nawaz Sharif’s white blood cells.

Earlier on December 2, President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif said Nawaz Sharif’s scheduled appointment for a medical checkup was postponed owing to London Bridge attack.

“Now the doctors will examine the former prime minister on Monday (today)”, Shehbaz Sharif said while talking to newsmen in London.

The younger Sharif said reports pertaining to platelet count and bone marrow tests are expected later in the evening.

