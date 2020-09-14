Lahore student, Fatima, exposes man on social media over rape, murder threats

LAHORE: A female student in Lahore, Fatima, refused to budge before the alleged rape and murder threats hurled at her and exposed the man behind it on social media, sharing his threatening messages, ARY NEWS reported.

A message thread shared on Twitter revealed that a student named Fatima was being threatened by a man named Ibsham. The girl claimed that he was harassing her from 2016 and the police seem uninterested in arresting him despite an FIR registered against him.

The girl shared the screenshots of the abusive messages sent allegedly from Ibsham on social media after the police’s failure to act. She claimed that the accused not only harassed her with rape and murder threats but also sent a threatening video carrying weapons in both hands.

Fatima further alleged that after she got a case registered against him, he threatened to rape her before family and kill her father.

The message from Fatima garnered support from Twitteriates as ‘Ibshamzahidbehindthebars’ and ‘Fatima’ became a top trend on the social media platform.

It is pertinent to mention here that the entire nation is already in shock and grief over the recent incidents of the Lahore motorway gang-rape incident and murder and rape of a five-year-old girl Marwah in Karachi and social media is abuzz with demands of strict punishments for rapists and harassers.

