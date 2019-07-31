Fatima Jinnah Medical University, UK varsity sign MoU for research collaboration    

LAHORE: Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) here on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Leeds, UK for research collaboration, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the Directorate General Public Relations Punjab, provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid was the chief guest of the signing ceremony.

Vice Chancellor FJMU Aamir Zaman Khan, Dr. Shehnaz, Dr. Landa from Leeds UK and Dr. Hussain Jafri, faculty members and large number of students were present on this occasion. Prof. Aamir Zaman Khan and Prof. Dr. Landa signed the MoU document.

Read More: Research culture should be promoted in medical institutions: President Alvi

Dr. Yasmin Rashid, while addressing the ceremony, said that research was an integral part for enhancing the students’ abilities and vision. She declared the MoU with Leeds University as a good omen for FJMU.

The minister stated that research culture will be promoted as provision of modern health care facilities can only be ensured by focusing and promoting advanced research.

She said, “Keeping our selves equipped with modern research according the demands of modern era is the prime need of the time.”

On the occasion, Prof. Landa said that Leeds University will extend its all out cooperation in research fields for all the medical universities of Punjab.

Comments

comments