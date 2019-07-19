Faulty lift claims life of 14-year-old boy in Karachi

KARACHI: A 14-year-old boy died after being trapped in the faulty elevator of a multi-storey building situated in Karachi’s Clifton area near Bilawal House, ARY News reported on Friday.

The boy identified as Hassan, who use to work as a servant, went down in a lift to buy some household item for his employees. The boy was unaware about the malfunctioning of the lift and was trapped in the elevator at the third floor of the apartment that got struck for 4 hours.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The apartment administration tried to contact the concerned authorities but no one responded. The rescue teams reached the site after four hours and rescued the boy lying dead inside the lift.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Khurrum Sher Zaman talking to ARY News criticised the provincial government for not providing timely relief to Hassan.

Read More: Tourists stuck in Muree’s Patriata chair lifts rescued: ISPR

It has been learnt from neighbours of the apartment that lift was facing technical problems from last one month. “The door of the lift was also not working well and use tom open it by putting iron rod. The life could be rescued timely if rescue teams have reached on time,” told woman resident of the apartment.

Meanwhile, no officials of local and Sindh govt took part in the rescue operation.

Comments

comments