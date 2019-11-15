Fawad bills Nawaz’s personal physician as ‘Hakeem’

ISLAMABAD: Terming former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician “Hakeem,” Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Friday pulled PML-N leaders up for, what he said, doing politics over their leader’s health.

Speaking during ARY News talk show ‘Sawal Ye Hai’, he said the PML-N should pay serious attention to the former prime minister’s treatment instead.

The minister took a jibe at Sharif’s personal physician saying he is not a doctor but a Hakeem.

He said the PML-N supremo has been in the Sharif family’s custody, adding slogans demanding free Nawaz would soon emerge on the walls of the former premier’s Jati Umra residence.

He said the amount the former premier is being asked to furnish as an indemnity bond to travel abroad for treatment is a fine imposed on him by an accountability court in the Al-Azizia corruption reference.

The minister asked why Sharif was shifted to his residence from hospital if he was seriously ill.

Why no other party leaders are being allowed to meet the former premier, he further questioned.

Comments

comments