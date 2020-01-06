Fawad Chaudhary invites Elon Musk to set up Tesla factory in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, has invited Tesla’s owner Elon Musk to establish a factory of electric vehicles in Pakistan.

Chaudhry took to Twitter and tagged Musk in response to a news story shared by Al-Arabiya regarding an announcement by the US automaker to build half a million electric vehicles a year at its future factory outside Berlin.

In a tweet, the federal minister invited the tech mogul to set up a factory in Pakistan, highlighting several incentives the country has to offer.

Dear @elonmusk your next destination may be Pak,68% of world population lives within 3.5 hrs fligt radius from Isld,we offer ten years zero tax facility and custom free import for factory setup,no other country may offer,plus we are worlds 3rd biggest freelance software exporters https://t.co/CkHznHAQ1P — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 5, 2020

“Dear Elon Musk your next destination may be Pakistan where 68 per cent of world population lives within 3.5 hours flight radius from Islamabad,” tweeted Fawad.

“We offer ten years zero tax facility and custom free import for factory setup, no other country may offer, plus we are the world’s 3rd biggest freelance software exporters,” he further said.

The US automaker is planning to build its fourth factory in Gruenheide near Berlin where it will be producing 500,000 electric cars including Model 3 and Model Y along with future Tesla models.

The company aims to start the plant termed as Gigafactory in 2021. The plans are yet to undergo an environmental impact review as well as public consultation.

