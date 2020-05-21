Fawad Chaudhry again demands to abolish Ruet-e-Hilal Committee

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has once again demanded the abolition of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Fawad Chaudhry, while criticizing the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, said that Eid-ul-Fitr will fall on Sunday but the committee, which is headed by Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, wants it to be on Monday (May 25).

Fawad Chaudhry said that he will hold a press conference on Friday to highlight all the necessary information. “Will inform tomorrow why Ruet-e-Hilal Committee wants Eid to fall on Monday instead of Sunday”.

In this modern era of science, there is no need for the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, he added.

Fawad Chaudhry yesterday claimed that the experts believed Eidul Fitr to fall on May 24 in accordance with their calendar.

Chaudhry, while talking to overseas journalists, criticised the clerics once again regarding the moon sighting techniques. He said that Mufti Muneebur Rehman and Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai are standing on different paths.

He censured that moon will not change its orbit over anyone’s opinion. The minister claimed that there was no practical importance of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee anymore in Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had predicted that Eidul Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramazan, will likely fall on May 25 (Monday)

