ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, has censured the opposition’s criticism over the strict accountability measures being adopted by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Fawad Chaudhry, while talking to ARY News programme ‘Off The Record’, said that the government leaders have not used any abusive language for any opponent. He, however, said that those found guilty in theft and dacoity will be called by the same names.

The PTI leader said that the nation gave mandate to them for holding strict accountability of the corrupt people. Chaudhry questioned for how can the opponents termed the call of holding the accountability of wrongdoings as abusive tone.

Read: NAB, opp parties consulted over new accountability ordinance: Shahzad Akbar

The minister continued that the wrongdoings of former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz had been proven in the courts. Both Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders were out of jails on bail, he added.

Chaudhry asked political parties to form their thinktanks which will primarily improve the process of criticism and consultation at once. The political parties have not designed any plan or structure until they came into power.

Read: Govt likely to bring new ordinance with amended NAB laws: sources

He said the parties launching criticism against the federal government amid coronavirus pandemic have no solid plan to deal with it.

“I am suggesting all of you [opposition leaders] to focus on district-level reformations first instead of legal modifications being made by the Centre. After completing this process, you should implement reformations for proper utilisation of the provinces’ resources,” said the minister.

