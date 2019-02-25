Fawad Chaudhry advises PTV Managing Director to step down

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that if the affairs of Pakistan Television would not tackled properly, it will come to close.

The information minister was talking to media on Monday after attending a session of the Senate’s Standing Committee for information and broadcasting, ARY News reported.

The senate body has given its recommendations on the affairs of PTV, the minister said and it will send its recommendations to the office of the prime minister, Fawad Chaudhry said.

The minister said that all members of the committee have recommended removal of the Managing Director of PTV.

The minister alleged that the state television’s MD has hijacked its affairs, the PTV management even opt to remain absent from the meeting of the committee.

Information Minister said that the PTV’s headquarter has been closed for 23 days.

He said the tenure of the managing director of PTV has been lapsed and an advertisement for new MD has been published.

Fawad Chaudhry advised the incumbent MD of the state television to resign from his office voluntarily.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Prime Minster’s Special Assistant on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq have been engaged in a spat over the managing director of the PTV.

Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday denied reports about sending his resignation to the Prime Minister’s office.

Talking to media, the minister said that the matter will become clear in his meeting with the prime minister.

