Fawad Chaudhry announces Pakistan’s ‘first OTT platform’

Independent content creators and the entertainment industry, in general, may be in for some much-needed reform as Fawad Chaudhry, the Federal Minister for Science and Technology, announced Pakistan’s first OTT network.

Chaudhry took to his Twitter handle on Friday to share the news, writing, “We at the Ministry of Science and Technology are all set to launch Pakistan’s first OTT TV (Pak version of #Netflix),” adding that the technical part of the project had already been covered and complete.

“Have asked PEMRA to prepare a guideline on content and we will be all set to launch in PPP mode, it’ll be just another humble contribution,” he further shared.

We at @MinistryofST are all set to launch Pakistan’s first OTT Tv (Pak version of #Netflix) Technology part is complete have asked PEMRA to prepare a guideline on content and we will be all set to launch in PPP mode, it ll be just another humble contribution.. — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 23, 2020

Chaudhry also expressed that he is hopeful that the platform will be functional soon, providing a space for local visionaries. The need for a local OTT platform has been highlighted more in recent months after several Pakistani originals were picked up by Indian streaming platforms.

Talking to a local news organisation, Abbasi had addressed the need and importance of OTT platforms. “Streaming platforms give power back to the content creators. Their mandate of diversification allows for new voices to come to the forefront,” he explained.

