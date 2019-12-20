COAS General Bajwa supports democratic institutions: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, on Friday said that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the current military set-up have always supported democratic institutions, ARY News reported.

Fawad Chaudhry, in his Twitter messages, said that the current military leadership has always supported democratic institutions but the support should not be misunderstood as the weakness.

While commenting over the series of events, Fawad Chaudhry foresaw a conspiracy for targeting Pakistani armed forces as the matter was not restricted to the former military ruler General Retired Pervez Musharraf, who had been pronounced the death sentence on December 17 by a special court in the high treason case.

معاملہ پرویز مشرف کی ذات کا ہے ہی نہیں ایک خاص حکمت عملی کے ساتھ پاکستان فوج کو ٹارگٹ کیا گیا، پہلے لبیک دھرنا کیس میں فوج اور ISI کو ملوث کیا گیا، پھر آرمی چیف کے عہدے میں توسیع کو متنازع بنایا گیا اور اب ایک فوج کےمقبول سابق سربراہ کو بے عزت کیا گیا — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 20, 2019

He highlighted that the armed forces and the prime intel agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) had been involved in TLP sit-in case and later the extension of army chief was made controversial. The latest in the sequence is dishonouring a popular former army chief.

واقعات کا تسلسل عدالتی اور قانونی معاملہ نہیں رہا اس سے بڑہ کر ہے۔ اگر ملک میں فوج کے ادارے کو تقسیم یا کمزور کر دیا گیا تو پھر انارکی سے نہیں بچا جا سکتا، جنرل باجوہ اور موجودہ فوجی سیٹ اپ نے جمہوری اداروں کا ساتھ دیا ہے، لیکن اس حمائیت کو نادانی میں کمزوری نہیں سمجھنا چاہئے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 20, 2019

Read: Special court issues detailed judgement in Pervez Musharraf high treason case

The federal minister expressed his thoughts that the events are more than just judicial and legal matters. He warned that the country could be prevented from anarchy if the military institution weakens.

Earlier on Thursday, the federal government had decided to file a reference in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against a Special Court judge, who awarded death sentence to the former president Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case.

The decision was taken during a meeting of media strategy chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

Read: Army won’t allow anyone to spread anarchy in country: DG ISPR

Sources said that during the meeting, the legal team of incumbent government raised concern over the words used in the detailed verdict in the high treason case against ex-army chief Pervez Musharraf.

The special court verdict has created a sense of anarchy in the country. This verdict negates the law, shariah and human rights, the words used in verdict are unconstitutional and unlawful.

The prime minister vowed not to let stability be affected in the country and any attempt to create conflict among institutions will be foiled, said sources.

Comments

comments