Fawad Chaudhry asks Fazal-ur-Rehman to adopt political approach

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has advised Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman to act like a politician as no one can be frightened from sticks, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Chaudhry said we have to carry out a research to know, what exactly Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) chief is demanding . He said Maulana should adopt political approach, rather than going towards politics of sticks.

The minister said the prime minister has formed a committee to hold talks with the JUI-F chief, his demand of PM Khan’s resignation cannot be accepted.

Lauding the personality of the premier, Fawad Chaudhry said PM Imran Khan’ is emerging as a leader of the Muslim World at the international forums now and the Pakistani nation is proud of their leader.

Last week, Chaudhry while slamming the chief of Jamiat e Ulema Islam (JUI-F) in his tweet had stated that the Azadi March was being held by Rehman to halt and hinder the Madrassah reforms act.

“If the young and naive students of the madrassah , growing under the influence of religious clerics gain a sense of free thinking then the Maulana’s business would suffer,” said Fawad.

It may be noted that, Prime Minister Imran Khan in PTI’s Core Committee meeting on Wednesday decided to form a committee to reach out the opposition.

“Don’t get serious over Fazal-ur-Rehman’s ‘Azadi march’” Prime Minister Imran Khan had told the party leaders.

On Oct. 3, the JUI-F chief announced that the “Azadi March” will begin on October 27 after staging protest demonstration to express solidarity with the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir.

