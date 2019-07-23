Thankful to Bilawal on his support lent towards govt on critical US trip: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: The Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry in a statement lauded the support shown by opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto over the ongoing talks between US and Pakistan after Pakistan-Tehreek-i-Insaf’s government assumed power, ARY reported on Tuesday.

The Minister said that the government’s victory in the bilateral talks was a victory for the country and should be seen as such by the opposition.

He thanked the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto who earlier in the day tweeted out his “unconditional support” towards the Government of Pakistan currently on an all important US trip.

Read More: Bilawal Bhutto puts his unconditional support behind Govt over US trip

Chaudhry said that Bilawal’s support was a positive gesture and such an initiative should be reciprocated by the entire opposition party leadership.

Chaudhry also showed support for the opposition’s positive intent shown during the Pulwama attacks and the incidents that followed after.

He also said that Pakistan was hopeful for a stable Afghanistan and was working diligently to bring peace and prosperity to the region with the Afghan talks initiative.

Read More: Significant progress to be made on Kashmir issue during PTI govt’s term: Haq

In closing Chaudhry said that such uniformity of thought if achieved at the local and international levels then Pakistan surely had a bright future in stored.

Earlier today Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan lauded Imran Khan’s one on one meeting with the American President Donald Trump as a victory for Pakistan.

Read More: Fawad explains ‘why is Pakistan’s media in crisis’

The SAPM said that Trump had made some incendiary comments about Pakistan in the past using his twitter account but today his tune has changed after meeting Pakistan’s Prime Minister.

Awan praised the Prime Minister, Imran Khan for his positive contributions to Pakistan’s cause and said that these meetings and talks taking place in America between the American and Pakistani leadership were historic.

Read More: President Trump presents cricket bat to PM Khan

Talking about how Khan handled the meeting, the questions, meeting, and the interviews thus far with dignity, Awan said: “The Prime Minister is playing on the front foot and has shown no sign of retreat or surrender, he has made Pakistan and Pakistani’s proud of him and his leadership qualities.”

She also said that Imran Khan has cemented himself in-front of the world as a proponent of peace and also achieved the unthinkable by addressing and involving America in the long-standing Indo-Pak conflict over Kashmir to play a mediator’s role.

Awan hailed the US trip as a victory for Pakistan on all fronts and appreciated all the work being done in the respect.

Comments

comments