Fawad hopes CJP Gulzar’s era will usher in unity among nation, institutions

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, felicitating Supreme Court’s Justice Gulzar Ahmed on taking oath as 27th Chief Justice of Pakistan, expressed the hope that his would be an era of forging unity among the nation and state institutions.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said Justice Gulzar Ahmed took the oath of the office at a time when there is bitterness in the environment.

He hoped that the interpretation of the law of land would be in consonance with the country’s future and prayed for the new chief justice.

جسٹس گلزار احمد کو پاکستان کے ستائسویں چیف جسٹس کی حیثیت سے حلف اٹھانے پر مبارک! انھوں نے ایک ایسے ماحول میں عہدہ سنبھالا ہے جب ماحول میں تلخیاں ہیں امید ہے ان کا دور قوم کو اور اداروں کو جوڑنے کا دور ہو گا، قانون کی تشریح ملک کے مستقبل سے ہم آھنگ ہو گی،خدا ان کا مددگار ہو آمین — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 21, 2019

Earlier today, Justice Gulzar Ahmed was administered oath by President Arif Alvi at the presidency.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, services chiefs, members of the federal cabinet, parliamentarians and serving and retired judges of the Supreme Court and lawyers.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed will serve as Chief Justice of Pakistan till Feb 21, 2022.

