Fawad Chaudhry comments over CJP Khosa’s statement

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, on Wednesday said that the statement of Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, needs a clarification, ARY News reported.

In his Twitter message, Fawad Chaudhry said that CJP’s statement created an impression of pressure diverted for a specific decision in the case. He pointing to the judgement of treason case against former military ruler General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf.

He added that the statement was inappropriate which was attributed to the chief justice.

Earlier on Tuesday, Fawad Chaudhry had said that no one in the country expressed pleasure or comfort with the special court verdict in the high treason case.

Addressing a press conference in Jeddah, Fawad Chaudhry expressed his views regarding the recent death sentence awarded to Ex-Military General and President of Pakistan, General (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

Fawad Chaudhry also said that countries can’t function without army intervention, the General Head Quarters (GHQ) has a vital role in the formation of the country’s security policy.

Chaudhry entailed that all state institutes must respect each other’s jurisdiction.

The special court had awarded death sentence to former president Pervez Musharraf yesterday in high treason case against him.

The special court, headed by Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth decided the high treason case with 2-1 split verdict against Musharraf. The court will issue a detailed verdict within 48 hours.

The high treason trial for imposing the state of emergency on Nov 3, 2007, had been pending since December 2013. Musharraf was indicted on March 31, 2014.

The former military chief is currently in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. He is presently admitted at a hospital in Dubai in a serious condition.

