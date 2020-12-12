Chaudhry praises PM’s vow for environment protection, clean energy

ISLAMABAD: Federal minister of science Fawad Hussain Chaudhry praised Saturday the stance taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan on avoiding fossil fuels for environmental protection, ARY News reported.

Federal minister Chaudhry on his Twitter account posted a message saying it was astounding for him how media is unable to fathom the profoundness of this breakthrough decision by the PM.

یہ حیران کن ہے کہ پاکستان کا میڈیا ماحولیات کے حق میں اتنے بڑے فیصلے کو سمجھنے سے قاصر ہے، وزیر اعظم عمران خان کا کوئلے سے توانائ کے حصول پر پابندی لگانے کا فیصلہ ہر لحاظ سے تاریخی ہے لیکن ہمارے ہاں اس پر کوئ بحث نہیں https://t.co/54ILxYqszO — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 12, 2020

He said calling a ban on producing energy burning coal is a historic one in every sense of the word but there’s hardly any discourse on our media over the topic.

It may be noted that earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed to produce 60 per cent clean energy through renewable resources by the year 2030 and announced to switch 30 pc of the country’s vehicles to electric.

“I assure you that Pakistan will be doing its best to make its contribution to mitigate the effects of climate change and run 30 pc of its vehicles on electricity,” PM Imran Khan told the Climate Ambition Summit to mark the fifth anniversary of the signing of the landmark Paris Agreement.

Imran Khan announced that Pakistan will plant 10 billion trees in the next three years, adding that Pakistan has increased the number of national parks and its protected areas, from 30 to 45.

Referring to the country’s indigenous coal reserves he said “We have decided to produce energy either by coal to liquid or coal to gas so that we do not have to burn coal to produce energy.”

He said his government has also decided not to have any more power based on coal and has scarped two such projects that were supposed to generate 2600 MWs.

