Fawad Chaudhry urges for making consensus on accountability process

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, has urged for making consensus on accountability process among political powers amid positive environment generated after the promulgation of Army Act, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Fawad Chaudhry, in his Twitter message, pointed towards the consensus of the government and opposition sides for the appointment of chief election commissioner (CEC) and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members amid the environment of political coordination created after Army Act.

Terming it as a major success, the minister said that the next phase is making consensus on the process of accountability and talks are going on in a positive way. He was of the view that political differences would not cause damages if all sides agreed on bigger reformations.

آرمی ایکٹ سے تعاون کا جو ماحول پیدا ہواوہ بہت اچھے طریقے سے آگے بڑھا ہےالیکشن کمیشن پر اتفاق رائے بڑی کامیابی ہے اب اگلا مرحلہ احتساب کے طریقہ پر اتفاق رائے ہے، اس پر بھی بات چیت اچھے انداز میں آگے بڑہ رہی ہے۔ بڑی اصلاحات اگر ہم کر لیں تو سیاسی اختلافات نقصان نہیں پہنچاتے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 21, 2020

Earlier on January 10, Fawad Hussain had said the government is holding consultation with all stakeholders regarding amendments in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance.

Talking to newsmen in Lahore, he said the Opposition in the National Assembly displayed responsibility regarding the bills concerning services chiefs’ tenure.

On January 8, he called the parliamentary consensus on the ‘Army Act’ legislation safeguarding of national interest.

The minister said that the formal approval of the important legislation by the house was a good omen which should be carried forward in the coming days to address varying challenges the country faces at the moment.

Fawad Chaudhry added that the opposition and government committees huddled over legislations and the results of the meeting were very positive.

Government and opposition committees agreed over 5 legislations, he expressed hope that the committee will also bring matters pertaining to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and undeclared laws in the future.

