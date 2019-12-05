Fawad Chaudhry sees consensus for ECP appointments in few days  

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday hoped that consensus will be made over the name of new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) appointment and members in upcoming few days, ARY News reported.

Expressing his views in Islamabad, after attending a seminar, Fawad Chaudhry while talking to media said there is no deadlock between the government and the opposition over the appointments in CEC. “Both the sides acted wisely in the parliamentary committee sessions.”

The minister terming the names proposed by both the government and the opposition for the CEC slot, impartial said, the matter will be resolved within upcoming few days.

He said the prime minister is committed to bring back the looted money and added that installments of the looted money are being deposited.

Read more: Babar Awan holds Shehabz Sharif responsible for delay in ECP appointments

Chaudhry hoped that the Sharif family will soon start paying the installments of the looted money. The government is not interested to keep everyone in jail.

On the issue of former president Asif Ali Zardari, Fawad Chaudhry said the matter will move forward in the light of medical board reports as the former prime minister Nawaz Shairf was allowed bail on medical grounds by the courts in light of medical board reports.

