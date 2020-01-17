Fawad Chaudhry launches criticism in PTI core committee meeting

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, has launched criticism against the performance of Punjab government during the meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee meeting, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

Fawad Chaudhry complained about the failure of Punjab government to deliver a good performance to its citizens which led to the ruling political party to face extreme pressure in the province.

The minister claimed that neither the political side nor the administrative section is delivering its services properly as only Rs77 billion funds were released out of Rs350 billion development allocated for Punjab.

He also slammed Punjab authorities for not issuing provincial finance award to its districts which blocked paths to the continuation of development works. Chaudhry added that the Centre is also facing severe criticism on the political front by the nationals due to failures of the Punjab government. The minister said that the federal government is brilliantly working under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the Punjab government for immediate issuance of provincial finance commission award besides providing funds to the districts.

It is noteworthy to mention here that PM Khan had chair Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) core committee meeting yesterday where the party members discussed the prevailing political situation in the country along with underscoring ongoing talks between the government and the opposition.

