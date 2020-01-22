EC positions switched from judiciary to bureaucracy: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said that the reasons should be dug out as the positions of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) including chief election commissioner (CEC) was switched from judiciary to bureaucracy, ARY News reported.

Fawad Chaudhry, in his Twitter message, said EC position traditionally belongs to the judiciary but it was switched to bureaucracy. He was of the view that the shift seems an indication for judiciary failing to maintain its decorum associated with the institution [Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)].

The minister requested the Supreme Court (SC) to look into the matter by scrutinising the facts behind the developments.

EC positions traditionally belong to Judiciary have gone to Bureaucrats, why? Because their seems to be a consensus in Pak that Judiciary is now not maintaining decorum’s Associated to this institution, this is for SC to look inwards and analyse whats going wrong? https://t.co/Fi7tBKRu8u — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 22, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, the parliamentary committee comprising representatives from the government and opposition had approved name of Sikandar Sultan Raja as the new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

The consensus was made during a meeting of the committee headed by Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari in Islamabad.

The name of Sikandar Sultan Raja was forwarded by the federal government.

The participants had also finalized names forwarded by the opposition including Nisar Durrani from Sindh and Shah Muhammad Jatoi from Balochistan as members of the commission.

