Fawad Chaudhry announces to introduce electronic motorcycles, rickshaws across country

Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday announced that ministry was planning to introduce electronic motorcycles and rickshaws across the country, ARY News reported.

During his visit to Pakistan Council of Renewable Energy Technologies (PCRET) here, the minister said Pakistan was among those countries which were using the highest number of motorcycles.

“Electronic motorcycles and rickshaws are the future of the country’s transportation system and soon the motorcycles and rickshaws will be converted into electronic technology,” he said.

Chaudhry Fawad said the addition of electronic technology in the country would help to decrease carbon from the environment.

The minister said that the motorcycles and rickshaws would run through chargeable batteries. He added that Pakistan is the largest motorcycle using country in the world.

