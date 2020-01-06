Fawad Chaudhry expresses anger at character assassination of politicians

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Monday in his address to the National Assembly said that the media should not disregard ethics and morality for ratings, ARY News reported.

The minister said that news and rumors with regards to someone’s personal life and dignity should not be promoted without proper verification.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and all other institutes tasked to take note of what is aired and what is censored or curtailed do not take notice of a politician’s character assassination.

The minister said whenever the institutes are attacked or their officials become victims to mud-slinging, actions are taken promptly.

The minister concluded that the government along with the opposition should have a serious discussion on the matter and decide policy in this regard.

