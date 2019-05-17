Fawad urges foreign firms to hire Pakistani engineers, technicians

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Friday urged foreign companies operating in the country to hire local engineers and technicians.

“Foreign companies must hire engineers and technicians from Pak[istan],” he said in a tweet.

“If special skill requirement demands such hiring from foreign origin such people must get temporary registration with Engineering Council, considering ban on FC’s [foreign companies] ban on such hiring in the interest of Pak[istan] Job market.”

Foreign companies must hire engineers and technicians from Pak,if special skill requirement demand such hirings from foreign origin such people must get temporary registration with Engineering Council,considering ban on FC’s on such hirings in the interest of Pak Job market — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 17, 2019

Earlier, May 16, Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved an ambitious programme aimed to provide employment opportunities, education, soft loans and professional skills to the youth of the country.

The approval came during a meeting held in connection with the programme named “Wazir-i-Azam Kamyab Naujawan Programme” (WAKNP).

“Under this programme, several schemes are being launched for the youth, which included youth economic development economic scheme, PM’s green youth movement, PM startup Pakistan, internship programme, Hunarmand programme and Kamyab Naujawan employment exchange programme,” Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said.

