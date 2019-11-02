Govt exercising patience over PM Imran Khan’s desires: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, said on Saturday that the government is exhibiting patience towards opposition parties over the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Fawad Chaudhry warned the opposition parties organising Azadi March for daring to underestimate the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led federal government as a weaker side. He added that the government’s side is ‘exercising self restraint’ over the premier’s desires.

In his tweets, the minister warned that the ‘opportunists’ will not get a place to hide in the country if PM Imran Khan makes a call against them.

Dont dare to under estimate #PTIGovernment we are exercising self restraint because @ImranKhanPTI has desired so, if he makes a call these bunch of opportunists ll not find a place to hide in Pakistan — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 2, 2019

The federal minister, in his another Twitter message, criticised the deteriorated situation of cleanliness at the march’s venue which he termed as ‘Halwa March’. He said that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has allocated special funds worth millions to maintain the cleanliness situation.

Fawad Chaudhry asked the marchers for making arrangements to maintain cleanliness just the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) volunteers did it in past.

حلوہ مارچ کا دوسرا دن بدبو سے پشاور موڑ کے گردو نواح میں تعفن پھیل گیا ہے اور CDA کو کروڑوں روپے کا فنڈ مختص کرنا پڑ رہا ہے صفائ کیلئے، کیا ہی اچھا ہو کہ حلوے کھانے کے بعد صفائ کا انتظام بھی خود کریں جیسے کہ PTI کے والنٹئرز کرتے تھے۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 2, 2019

Chaudhry further said that the opposition and traders’ protests failed to make an impact on the stock exchange as Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnesses increase of 2124 point within a month.

Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter lambasted the people with dubious standards and shifting stances for not staying true to their ideals and principals.

Read: Key decisions to be taken on Azadi March in meeting with PM: Qadri

The Minister in a tweet specifying those that call themselves ‘liberals’ admonished there hypocrisy due to the support many of them were showing to Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s ‘Azadi March’ which carried religious extremist connotations.

The tweet read: “A group of otherwise liberals is blinded by Imran Khan hate and supporting extremists march on Islamabad, any success to such marchers ll mean end of Pak as democratic regime and a formation of Taliban style Govt ! Beware”

Fawad Chaudhry warned those putting their eggs in the basket of religious clerics that if the current democratic regime succumbed to the protesters/marchers then it would spell doom for the future of democracy in the country.

He forewarned the liberal segment of society and asked them to beware of what they were wishing for.

