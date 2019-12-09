‘Indebted’ Fawad grateful as PM sings praises over ‘passion for ministry’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Monday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for lauding his passion for the ministry.

In a tweet, the minister said: “So grateful to ⁦@ImranKhanPTI my leader n mentor for such passionate words for me… indebted.”

Addressing a ceremony after inaugurating Pakistan’s First National Science and Technology Park at National University of Science and Technology in Islamabad earlier today, the prime minister lauded the minister’s passion for a ministry, what he said, one one cares about.

He said the people were of the opinion that the government did not take technological development seriously due to which it had made Fawad Chaudhry the minister of science and technology.

“But a good captain knows which number which player should play on,” the prime minister added.

The prime minister appreciated Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa for always giving special emphasis to education.

He urged students to follow the life and teachings of holy Prophet (SAW) to become future leaders.

PM Khan also advised them to make struggle part of their life and never be demoralized by the failures. He said the history only remembers those who work for the humanity.

Referring to the philanthropy of Bill Gates, he said he is a great man who is spending his money for the welfare of humanity. He said Bill Gates is also providing funds to Pakistan for polio eradication.

