Fawad Chaudhry responds to Hussain Nawaz’s claim

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Information and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday responded to a claim from Hussain Nawaz that no one had approached them for the medical reports of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif in London, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said that Hussain Nawaz had claimed that Pakistan Embassy in London has not approached them regarding the medical record of the three-time former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

“I have requested the prime minister to direct the embassy to approach the Sharif family in 48 hours,” he said adding that the diplomatic officials would ask the family to give access to them to the medical records of Nawaz Sharif.

“I hope that the Sharif family would cooperate,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday chaired a meeting to mull over a strategy to repatriate Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)leader Nawaz Sharif from London.

Read More: Pakistan approaches UK for Nawaz’s repatriation

Speaking during the meeting, the prime minister said that it was the responsibility of the government to bring back people wanted by the courts.

“PML-N played politics on the health issues of Nawaz Sharif,” he said and announced that they would not be blackmailed by the opposition tactics.

“We will use all options to bring back Nawaz Sharif,” announced the prime minister.

