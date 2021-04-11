Fawad Chaudhry likely to get information ministry in another cabinet reshuffle

ISLAMABAD: Fawad Chaudhry is likely to get back the portfolio of Information Ministry as the federal cabinet is expected to undergo another reshuffle next week, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Fawad Chaudhry, who is currently serving as Science and Technology minister, is likely to be given an additional portfolio of the information ministry, said sources.

The final decision would be made by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sources privy to this development say Prime Minister Imran Khan will also reshuffle the portfolios of several other federal ministers.

Shibli Faraz, who was previously serving as information minister, did not take oath after becoming Senator again from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the last cabinet reshuffle in March 2021, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government removed Hafeez Shaikh as finance minister. Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was made the finance minister back in December 2020.

Hammad Azhar was given an additional portfolio of the finance ministry.

Earlier it emerged that former information minister Shibli Faraz will be given the portfolio of the petroleum ministry, while the information ministry will be separated into two divisions.

