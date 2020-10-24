Retrieval of journalist not enough, inquiry needed to ascertain those responsible: Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry reacting to the news of journalist Ali Imran’s retrieval on Saturday said that it was not enough and a probe is needed to determine who is behind the whole fiasco, ARY News reported.

The federal minister on his Twitter account responded earlier today, to the news of journalist’s return, saying Sindh government needs to constitute a committee into the matter and find out whoever is responsible for this.

علی عمران کا واپس آنا کافی نہیں،سندہ حکومت ایک ہائ لیول انکوائری کمیٹی تشکیل دےجو معاملےکی طےتک پہنچے اورلوگوں کو حقائق سےآگاہ کیا جائے،ایسے واقعات اداروں کو بدنام کرنے کیلئے تو نہیں سٹیج کئے جا رہے؟ اور اگر کوئ ملوث ہےتو پھر اس کو مثال بنایا جائے، یہ پاکستان کی عزت کیلئے اہم ہے https://t.co/r9zVs8dvNX — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 24, 2020

He said the inquiry committee should get into the bottom of it and educate masses of its findings. Chaudhry said it while wondering whether such disappearance are being staged to malign state institutions.

Fawad Chaudhry added that upon ascertaining who is behind the erstwhile disappearance of the journalist, an example should be made out of him as it is critical for the pride of Pakistan that it has such incidence costs.

Earlier, the acting Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Arif Hanif arrived in at the residence of Ali Imran Syed along with Senior Superintendent Police Anti-Violent Crime Cell. The police officer met the family members of the missing journalist and assured them for his early recovery.

Moreover, the police officers also paid a visit to the crime scene.

A news reporter of Geo News, Ali Imran Syed, went missing in Karachi since Friday as his family reported that he went out of home yesterday’s evening and never returned.

