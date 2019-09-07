Kashmir move to become another Chandrayaan-2 for India: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, on Saturday reacted over the failure of Indian space mission, saying that the New Delhi’s move for the illegal annexation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir will become another ‘Chandrayaan-2’.

In his latest tweet, Fawad Chaudhry suggested New Delhi government should be focused on alleviation of poverty instead of wasting money of such projects like ‘Chandriyaan-2’ or to send people like Abhinandan to have tea after crossing the Line of Control (LoC).

چندریان، ابھینندن جیسے منصوبوں پر پیسہ نہ لٹائیں چندریان، ابھینندن جیسے منصوبوں پر پیسہ نہ لٹائیں — اپنے عوام کو غربت سے نکالنے کیلئے پیسہ خرچ کریں، کشمیر بھارت کا ایک اور چندریان ہوگا، قیمت چندریان مشن سے کئی گناہ ذیادہ ہوگی، چاند مشن کی ناکامی فواد چوہدری کا بھارت کو مشورہ#ARYNews #IndiaFailed #Chandrayan2 #ISRO Posted by ARY News on Saturday, September 7, 2019

He said, “You should invest in your own people to bring them out of poverty instead of wasting money on such projects.”

The minister further said that Kashmir will also become another Chandrayaan-2 for India and it will cost it many times bigger than the failed space mission.

ہندوستان کو مشورہ ہے،بغیر سوچے سمجھے چندرائین جیسے مشن بنانے یا ابھینندن جیسوں کو لائن آف کنٹرول پار چائیے پینے بھیجنے جیسے منصوبوں پر پیسہ لٹانےکی بجائے اپنے لوگوں کوغربت سے باہر نکالنے پر پیسے لگائیں، کشمیر بھارت کا ایک اور چندرائین ہو گااوررقیمت چندرائین سے کئ گنا زیادہ ہوُگی۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 7, 2019

In another tweet, Chaudhry commented that the Indian prime minister Narendra Modi blew nine billion rupees of a poor nation on its failed space mission. “Have we told you to spend Rs900 crore on these idiots? Lok Sabha should question Modi over wasting billions belonging to the poor nationals.”

Surprised on Indian trolls reaction, they are abusing me as I was the one who failed their moon mission, bhai hum ne kaha tha 900 crore lagao in nalaiqoon per? Ab sabr kero aur sonah ki koshish kero #IndiaFailed — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 6, 2019

Earlier, India lost contact with its unmanned spacecraft just before it was due to land on the Moon on Saturday, in a blow to the country’s ambitious low-cost lunar programme.

India had hoped to become just the fourth country after the United States, Russia and China to successfully land on the Moon.

But as Prime Minister Narendra Modi looked on, the mood in mission control in the southern city of Bangalore soon deteriorated when it became clear that everything was not going according to plan.

After several tense minutes as the expected landing time came and went, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman Kailasavadivoo Sivan announced that communication with the lander had been lost.

