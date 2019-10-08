ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has fired broadside against Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leadership over announcing anti-government protest in the federal capital Islamabad on October 27, terming it an attempt re-run its business, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

While interacting with journalists, Fawad Chaudhry said that Prime Minister Imran Khan alone can defeat all of its political opponents as the impact of the opposition alliance is zero. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had defeated all of the opposition parties in past and it possessed the same capability to get victorious again in future.

“They are more interested in the arrival of the British prince and princess. They are emerging just to re-run their businesses and there is nothing to tell you more about the upcoming sit-in of Maulana [Fazlur Rehman],” Chaudhry told reporters.

The minister said that he has already told them [opposition leaders] to contact the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) if they are willing to make a plea-bargain.

Chaudhry further slammed his critics, saying, “It takes 200 years for explaining those thinking the printing press as ‘Haraam’ [forbidden] and later it took 50 years more to tell them that Satan is not speaking through the [loud] speaker.”

“It seems that they will take 50 years more to accept the lunar calendar. It is useless to discuss for these backward people.”

While responding to a question, the minister said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) is not an ideological party and a forward bloc will emerge in the political party whenever it is needed.

