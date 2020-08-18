Fed govt allows export of N-95, surgical masks: Fawad Chaudhry  

ISLAMABAD: Federal government on Tuesday allowed export of N-95 and surgical masks from the country, ARY NEWS reported quoting Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry.

The federal minister took to Twitter to announce the development and said that it was the last item under the personal protective equipment (PPE) that was not allowed by the federal cabinet today to be exported from the country.

وفاقی کابینہ نے آج N-95 اور سرجیکل ماسک کی ایکسپورٹ کی اجازت بھی دے دی PPE کی فہرست میں یہ آخری آئیٹم تھے جن کی ایکسپورٹ پر پابندی تھی،26 فروری کو پہلا COVID کیس پاکستان میں آیا تو ہم تمام PPE آئٹم امپورٹ کر رہے تھے آج الحمدللہ پاکستان COVID Materials کا بڑا آیکسپورٹر ہے #Covid — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 18, 2020



When COVID-19 pandemic hit the country on February 26, we were importing the PPE equipment, Fawad Chaudhry said adding that currently, the country has become one of the biggest exporters of the coronavirus material.

It is pertinent to mention here that on June 09, Adviser to the Prime Minister Abdul Razak Dawood announced that the federal government has granted permission to export personal protective equipment (PPEs) and hand sanitizers.

Read More: Pakistan manufacturing PPE locally, Fawad Chaudhry denies shortage

Abdul Razak Dawood said in its Twitter message that a notification has been released to allow export of PPEs and hand sanitizers. He said that the federal government has done its part and exporters will take benefit of the decision to capture a good share of the world market amid COVID-19 crisis.

The commerce adviser clarified that the permission to export N95, surgical masks and Tyvek suits was not granted.

Comments

comments