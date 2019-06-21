‘Out of context’: Fawad Chaudhry clarifies his statement over accountability process

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said that his statement against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was taken out of the context, ARY News reported.

A declaration issued by federal minister states that he never credited Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the ongoing accountability process in the country.

A declaration states that: “Corruption was not considered as a big issue before the government of Imran Khan it became possible when PTI chief adopted a strong stance against the plunders.”

“Fawad Chaudhry respects intuitions and doesn’t believe on creating hurdles in work of other departments”. Science and Technology minister appreciates the efforts of NAB for the accountability process,” reads a declaration.

The PTI minister has lauded the courageous efforts of anti-graft watchdog against the corruption, declaration ended.

Earlier in the day, the anti-corruption watchdog had taken notice of Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry’s statement against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), ARY News reported.

The Chairman NAB has directed NAB Rawalpindi Director-General to take action against the statement of Fawad Chaudhry according to the law,” said a statement issued by the anti-corruption watchdog.

A statement issued on Friday said that remarks by Fawad Chaudhry have damaged the image of NAB.

