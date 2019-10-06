Return looted wealth and walk free: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said that the government had been clear on it’s stance regarding corruption, “pay back the looted money and your father’s are free to walk,” he said, taking a jibe at the opposition.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Sunday, he said the people who try to cross the Line of Control (LoC) should wait for the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan otherwise it will create and affect the efforts of Pakistan for regional peace.

The federal minister said Pakistan believes in a peaceful neighborhood but Modi does not know what that means. He said despite deputing large number of army in the held valley, Indian occupation forces failed to suppress the Kashmiris, “they have not stepped back an inch from their just demands of fundamental rights.”

Upon an inquiry regarding the Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Usman Ahmed Buzdar, Fawad said that he firmly believes that Buzdar would prove to be an asset and will perform.

About the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Chaudhry said that it is a free and independent institute, none of the cases filed against opposition leaders made by the present government, said Fawad.

Talking about the upcoming Azadi March against the government under Maulana Fazl will not be allowed to exploit innocent kids into participating in the charade.

Yesterday, Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry lashed out at Maulana Fazl Ur Rehman saying that he was propagating Azadi March for self interest.

Taking to the social networking site, Twitter, Chaudhry said that the exploitation of Madrassah students had a long and dark history.

