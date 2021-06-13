Fawad Chaudhry wants to become Punjab CM, claims Nasir Shah

KARACHI: Responding to Fawad Chaudhry’s remarks, Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the federal information minister was cementing his job by attacking the Zardari family, ARY News reported on Sunday.

While addressing a press conference along with Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister Murtaza Wahab, Shah said that Fawad Chaudhry was trying to raise his political stature and cementing his job by talking against the Zardari family.

The Sindh information minister also defended Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah as a “very successful and powerful” chief minister of Sindh province.

“Centre should stop dreaming about ruling the province. “We all know that the Centre is scheming against the Sindh chief minister,” added Nasir Shah.

Speaking on the water dispute, he said that the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has been “held hostage” by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Read More: Fawad Chaudhry declares Murad Ali Shah as puppet CM, demands LB polls in Sindh

He claimed that Chaudhry wanted to become Punjab’s chief minister. “Chaudhry has designs to become the chief minister of Punjab.”

Earlier in the day, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry termed Murad Ali Shah as a puppet chief minister of the province and blamed him for adopting nationalist politics setting aside the political vision of the PPP’s founders.

Speaking to the media during his Karachi visit, Fawad Chaudhry said that the chief minister is being used as a puppet by his handlers in PPP as decisions in the province are not made by the provincial assembly and the chief minister.

He, however, rejected any move from the federal government regarding imposing governor rule in the province. “There is no space in the constitution for the imposition of governor rule,” he said while terming it as an undemocratic step.

