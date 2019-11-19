Low expectations for Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, predicted on Tuesday that there are low expectations for the return of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan, who departed to London for his medical treatment today, ARY News reported.

Fawad Chaudhry, while addressing a press conference, said that it is now worthy to observe whether Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif is turning back to the country or not. However, there are low expectations to return home, he added.

He criticised, “Mian Sahib has completed his journey from ‘Mujhay Kyun Nikala’ to ‘Khuda Kay Liye Mujhay Nikalo’ at a fast pace. It seems that Nawaz Sharif is healthy, however, he will be treated in London now.”

Read: Nawaz Sharif departs for London via air ambulance

Fawad Chaudhry continued that laws are apparently different for the common man and an elite one. He added that it is the failure of society to treat common and elite people separately in term of law.

The minister said that he had opposed the decision to allow Sharif for departing abroad which apparently gave a message against rule of law.

The minister said that an appeal should be filed in the Supreme Court (SC) against the Lahore High Court (LHC)’s verdict in his personal opinion to challenge the permission granted to the former premier to leave the country.

Read: Fawad wants govt to appeal against LHC ruling on Nawaz’s ECL plea

He revealed that the federal cabinet is likely to take a decision to challenge the LHC’s verdict in the top court today. Chaudhry said that they are part of a democratic system but not monarchy to implement harsh punishments against anyone.

Fawad Chaudhry said that many ailing prisoners should also be given permission to leave the country. He was of the view that it is a struggle to bring changes in the system which needed support from the nationals.

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif departed for London today (Tuesday) in an air ambulance via Doha, accompanied by his younger brother, Shehbaz Sharif and personal physician Dr Adnan. Prior to the travel, Sharif was declared fit to travel by his medical panel. The former prime minister will be shifted to the Harley Street Clinic in London immediately after landing.

Comments

comments