ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, revealed on Monday that the federal cabinet has not yet received a summary regarding the removal of the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL), ARY News reported.

Fawad Chaudhry, while talking to media, said that any summary related to the Nawaz’s removal from ECL has not been included in the federal cabinet’s agenda so far which primarily needed for an approval to allow the former premier to travel abroad.

He, however, opposed the allowance of Nawaz Sharif to go to a foreign country. Chaudhry said that the decision to get someone’s name removed from the no-fly-list needed an approval from the cabinet.

Chaudhry further revealed that many ministers are opposing the decision to remove Nawaz’s name from ECL and it is very difficult to get all ministers on the same page for the move. He criticised the former premier by saying that he had apparently became so busy during his tenure which restricted him to construct even a single hospital to properly treat his ailment.

It is pertinent to mention here that the statement came forth after Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar’s claim that the name of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will be removed from the Exit Control List (ECL) today (Monday).

Sarwar said everyone is worried over the deteriorating health condition of the former prime minister and the government will not take any risk over his health. He said the government has never politicised the health issue of the ousted prime minister. His name will be removed from the no-fly-list today, adding that he [Nawaz] will be free to go anywhere for his treatment.

