Role of Nawaz, Zardari ended in Pakistan’s politics: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, on Thursday said that the role of the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari has ended in the politics of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Fawad Chaudhry, in his Twitter message, repeated one of the William Shakespeare’s famous quotes in which he had said that ‘All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players: they have their exits and their entrances.’

The minister predicted that the role of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari has ended in the ‘political drama’ of Pakistan. He added that fresh characters gave no more importance to the older ones rather than utilising them to make their own roles significant.

شیکسپئر نے لکھا تھا دینا ایک اسٹیج ہے لوگ آتے ہیں کردار ادا کرتے ہیں اور چلے جاتے ہیں، پاکستانی سیاست کے ڈرامے میں نواز شریف اور زرداری کا کردار ختم ہو گیا ہے، اب نئے کردار ماضی کے ان کرداروں کو اپنا رول بڑھانے کیلئے استعمال کرنے کے علاوہ کچھ زیادہ اہمیت نہیں دیتے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 14, 2019

Earlier on Wednesday, Fawad Chaudhry had said that the incumbent government has made a massive undertaking by allowing Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad.

Chaudhry further speculated that infighting was taking place inside the Sharif family, a power struggle to become the leader of the political party and the household.

Read: Fawad Chaudhry asks opposition to withdraw no-trust move against Qasim Suri

The minister further said that it was high time that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) stopped politicising their ailing leaders’ health.

“We just want PMLN and its leadership to ensure the guarantee sought for the safe exit of the former premier,” Chaudhry said.

The minister also revealed that after such a precedent of sending a convicted felon out of the country had been set then other political leaders who are under custody or convicts serving time would also ask for a similar settlement citing the same concerns.

Comments

comments