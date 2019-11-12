Web Analytics
Fawad Chaudhry asks opposition to withdraw no-trust move against Qasim Suri

Fawad Chaudhry qasim suri

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday asked the opposition to withdraw its no-confidence motion against National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri.

Fawad Chaudhry in his tweet, while criticising the opposition said, it takes such steps after every two months which increases political tension and starts bashing the institutions after failing.

Last week, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif to table no-confidence move against National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri.

He had claimed that Qasim Suri passed 11 ordinances in no-time by neglecting the rules of the procedure.  The PML-N stalwart said they will knock the doors of the Supreme Court if denied delivery of justice.

He criticized the incumbent government for making a mockery of legislation in Thursday’s National Assembly session and regretted that their microphones were muted during speeches.

